Open auditions: Theatre Three seeks full-time performers for 2022-23 season

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson is currently holding auditions for three non-equity actors-singers for full time positions for the 2022-23 season.

The Company contract is a ten-month (September – June) agreement in which the actors work exclusively for Theatre Three. Company members may have non-theatre related work that does not interfere with rehearsals and performances.

Actors will be featured in Theatre Three’s six in-house Children’s Theatre productions, the 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol, and select roles in Theatre Three’s Educational Touring productions (the musicals Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project and Class Dismissed: The Bullying Project; as well as the play From the Fires: Voices of the Holocaust). Additionally, there will be participation in the workshopping of a new touring production, How Does That Make You Feel?

Children’s Theatre roles in the original musicals A Kooky Spooky Halloween, Barnaby Saves Christmas, The House That Jack Built, Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz, The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, and Cinderella will be assigned throughout the season.

Most roles require performers who appear late teens to late 20’s.

Salary is $340/week, with a completion bonus of $1,000. There are opportunities for Mainstage roles for additional compensation. These are non-Union positions. Performers must provide their own housing and transportation.

Theatre Three encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages to submit.

Please Note: THEATRE THREE requires all staff—including performers—to be fully vaccinated.

Auditions . Prepare a song of your choice (bring sheet music in the proper key; accompanist provided). Reading will be from sides. Positions will be auditioned until filled.

for further information or to schedule an audition. Video will be accepted for preliminary auditions. Please contact Executive Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel at (631) 928-9202 or email [email protected] for further information or to schedule an audition. Video will be accepted for preliminary auditions.

Role Breakdown for Educational Touring Programs and A Christmas Carol:

Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project

Using famous children’s stories (Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, The Three Little Pigs, and The Wizard of Oz), the musical teaches lessons in identifying and dealing with bullying.

Olivia (any gender) – the most popular student in school

Peg (any gender) – well-liked and finding her own voice

Nellie (any gender) – new student trying to get along

Tyler & Jayden (any gender) – class members

Class Dismissed: The Bullying Project

The musical follows a year at Harrison Central School, with a focus on social interactions and a range of bullying, including physical, isolation, and cyber bullying.

Logan (female-identifying) – queen bee of Harrison Central School

Kaitlin (female-identifying) – Logan’s sometimes best friend

Julie (female-identifying) – new student at Harrison Central School, trying to find a place

Victor (male-identifying) – popular bully with a rough home life

Tommy (male-identifying) – an outsider trying to survive

From the Fires: Voices of the Holocaust

Spanning 1937 to 1945, this is the story of Rachel Gold, a Berlin teenager, and her experiences as a Jewish person during one of the darkest episodes in world history.

Rachel (female-identifying) – a Jewish teenager in Berlin and the center of the story

Evy (female-identifying) – a Jewish teenager and Rachel’s best friend

The American Soldier (male-identifying) & various roles – the play is seen through the eyes of the American Soldier; other roles include a non-Jewish shopworker, various guards, etc.

A Christmas Carol

THEATRE THREE’s award-winning production is an original adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story.

Belle and others (female-identifying) – Young Scrooge’s fiancé as well as a range of supporting roles

The Ghost of Christmas Past/Fred’s wife (female-identifying) – the first spirit to visit Scrooge; Scrooge’s nephew’s wife, as well as a range of supporting roles