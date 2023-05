5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms, spanning 10,684 square feet. Magnificent views from every level. Fully navigable dock, which offers 185 feet of waterfront access. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel Sub Zero and Miele appliances. The negative edge heated salt water pool is a true oasIs. Wine cellar, theater room, balcony, and 3 car garage.

$6,499,999 | Web #3460641

For more information click here