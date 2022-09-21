Oil painter Robert Roehrig to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced in a press release that the works of East Setauket artist Robert Roehrig will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from September 19 to November 17. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.

“From the time I was growing up in Queens and then Hicksville, I always loved to draw. I would sketch airplanes, cars, people – pretty much anything that caught my fancy. An important early influence was an artist named John Nagy, who had a TV show in the 1950’s that provided lessons on how to draw. I really enjoyed the program so my parents bought me his instruction booklet and kit. In it, the artist showed you step by step how to complete a picture. I still remember the pictures; a railroad train with smoke billowing, a young boy wearing a sombrero, and others. I completed every one,” said Roehrig.

“I took some art courses in high school and at Hofstra University, but I decided on social studies education as a career path. After college, I married my lovely wife Joan, and we raised our two children. Throughout those busy years, I did some sketching and watercolor painting for fun and relaxation. When I retired from teaching and counseling at Commack High School, I decided to try oil painting, something I had not done since high school. I soon found the versatility and rich colors of the oil medium to my liking. I have been oil painting ever since,” he added.

Many of Rob’s paintings try to capture the beauty of the natural world. “I feel fortunate to live on Long Island with its scenic beaches, coves, wetlands and farms. It is a challenge – and fun – to paint a spectacular cloud formation or a pretty reflection in a lake or pond. I tend toward realism and I often choose subjects that highlight the contrast between sun and shadow. Buildings or structures attract me as well and often make for an interesting scene. When traveling in the US or abroad, I am always on the lookout for a potential painting. The completed paintings help to rekindle wonderful memories,” he said.

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” said the press release.