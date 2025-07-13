Officers shoot man attempting to stab another in Centereach

Sixth Precinct officers responded to the rear of 2505 Middle Country Road at 8:48 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a disturbance involving a weapon. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man stabbed in the neck. As the victim was receiving medical treatment, the suspect, Emilson Yoan Ordonez- Vanegaz, emerged from a nearby wooded area with a knife held above his head. Ordonez-Vanegaz yelled and lunged toward the victim being treated.

One officer fired at Ordonez-Vanegaz, striking him. Ordonez-Vanegaz, 29, who is homeless, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of tinnitus. The New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified.