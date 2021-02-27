Ocean State Job Lot customers donate 42,000 coats to veterans through Buy, Give, Get program

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) recently announced that its 2020 “Buy, Give, Get” program has resulted in the collection of 42,000 winter coats, nearly 12,000 more than last year, to be donated to veterans in need this winter.

From late October through early January, the “Buy, Give, Get” program at the closeout discount retailer’s 142 stores in nine states encouraged customers to purchase a quality, brand-name men’s or women’s winter coat for $40.00 (retail value: $80.00-$120.00) and give it back to the store for donation to a veteran. In appreciation of the donation, customers received a $40.00 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase at Ocean State Job Lot, effectively allowing customers to donate winter coats for free.

Participating stores in our neck of the woods included Centereach, North Babylon and East Northport.

“We are so pleased with the results of this year’s program,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “What started out as a 600-coat test donation just a few years ago has grown into one of the largest programs of its kind serving veterans in need across the region. The fact that we exceeded last year’s donation — in the midst of a pandemic no less — is a true testament to the loyalty and generosity of our customers.”

The coats are currently being distributed to veterans’ organizations throughout the Northeast, in partnership with a multi-state network of more than 50 veteran support agencies, organizations, assistance programs and action groups serving New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.