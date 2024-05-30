Obituary: Joyce Swezey

Joyce Swezey, of East Northport, died May 17, at the age of 94. She was the loving mother of the late Russell Swezey, Scott Swezey, and the late Virginia Arata.

She was the cherished sister of the late Doreen Mandrigues, and half-sister to Marion Steinberg and Fred Schieferstein.

Visitation was on Monday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nolan Funeral Home.

The family gathered at Nolan Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Northport Rural Cemetery.