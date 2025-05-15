Obituary: In remembrance of Yoshiko Takeshita

Yoshiko Takeshita, age 88, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24 at Sunrise of East Setauket from Alzheimer’s Disease. Her many family members and friends remember her as an outstanding, deeply kind person who always remained humble and sought to benefit others.

Yoshiko grew up in Kitakyushu, Japan and received a Bachelor of Arts from the Japan Women’s University in Tokyo. In 1969, she, her husband Masaru and her children immigrated to the United States.

While raising her 3 children, Yoshiko worked various full-time jobs, achieved a Master of Science from Stony Brook University, and became a licensed nurse practitioner at the Stony Brook University Hospital.

Specializing in oncology, Yoshiko cared over decades for patients afflicted with cancer and other diseases. SBU Hospital and her patients frequently praised her invaluable contributions.

She retired in 2002 and still remained remarkably busy, both physically and mentally. She engaged in innumerable volunteer activities with a multitude of organizations, and enjoyed hobbies and spending time with her grandkids.

Yoshiko also globe-trotted, especially for her beloved hiking, mountaineering and outdoor adventures! She even climbed the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro at age 66!

Sadly, her husband Masaru passed away on Sept. 4, 2021 from COVID-19. She is survived by her children, Konomi, Hayata and Yuhei, and her grandchildren, Kenta, Mariko, Ryohei and David.

Her exemplary service to other people, strong independence, love of nature, and determined work ethic, continue to brighten and guide the lives of those she left behind.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. Please visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guestbook.