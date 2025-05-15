Obituary: In remembrance of William F. Bengston

William F. Bengston, PhD, 75, of Port Jefferson passed away peacefully at his home on April 16 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his two children Brian and Elizabeth along with their spouses, four grandchildren, as well as his brother and sister.

Bill was a man of immense humor, curiosity and intelligence who loved his family dearly. He was a professor of statistics and research methods at St. Joseph’s University for 40 years, a researcher and an author. He had so many passions — he loved music and to play tennis and table tennis, he swam competitively, he loved to sail and he dedicated a lot of time to his community as a library and school board member.

Bill was trustee of Harborfields Public Library from 1982 to 1986 and involved in construction of their new library. From 1988 to 1998 he was trustee of Port Jefferson Free Library and involved in a major expansion and renovation of the library building.

He was trustee on the Port Jefferson Board of Education from 2000 to 2006 and served several terms as board president. During this time he was involved in the design, expansion and renovation of both the Elementary School and Middle School/High School libraries.

His healing research produced the first successful full cures of transplanted mammary cancer in experimental mice with the hands-on technique that he helped develop. His research continued over forty-plus years, and he has numerous peer reviewed academic publications.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Society for Scientific Exploration for which he was the president of from 2010 to 2022. https://scientificexploration.org/Donate