Obituary: In remembrance of Seymour Musiker, M.D.

Seymour “Sy” Musiker M.D., a beloved pediatrician for over 40 years, providing medical care to three generations of patients, died on May 19 in Stony Brook.

Musiker grew up in the Bronx and Far Rockaway, New York alongside his sister, Bunnie, and his Latvian immigrant parents, Rose and David Musiker. While attending Cornell University, ROTC, he met Stephany Goldberg on a “blind date” and they were married for 40+ years before her passing in 1997. Together they built a beautiful life — moving to Chicago where Sy went to Chicago Medical School, quickly followed by the Bronx where he did his training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and two years as the Chief of Pediatrics for Noble Army Hospital at Ft. McClellan, Aniston, AL before settling in Stony Brook with their four daughters in 1966.

In addition to treating the patients in his solo practice, Musiker was proud to serve in many leadership positions. He was the Director of Pediatrics at Mather Memorial Hospital and later the Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at St. Charles Hospital both in Port Jefferson. He was the recipient of the prestigious Theodore Roosevelt Award from St. Charles Hospital in recognition of his service.

Musiker was an “old fashioned” doctor who made house calls early in his career and preferred a remedy of a “tincture of time” to overprescribing medications. He was a proponent of preventative medicine and was known as a cheerful, calming and reassuring presence to his patients.

He was a natural advocate and champion of children, and their own families, who thrived on maintaining extended family relationships. Musiker was fortunate to find love again with his longtime partner, Marsha Hills, who survives him along with her son, Jon.

In addition, Musiker is survived by his children of whom he was always very proud, Beth Musiker, Jamie Nemirov, Randy Musiker and Debbie Chizewer as well as grandchildren, David, Daniel and Samantha Nemirov; Andrew and Jeremy Chizewer. He is also survived by his dear cousin, Norma Feltman and many beloved nieces and nephews with whom he has maintained close relationships.

Services for Seymour Musiker was held on Thursday, May 22 at Temple Isaiah in Stony Brook. Information regarding burial and shiva to be shared at the funeral.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to www.savethechildren.org a favorite of the many charities he supported.