Obituary: In remembrance of Robert O’Rourk

Prepared by the O’Rourk Family

Robert O’Rourk, 87, of Setauket, passed away on May 15. O’Rourk, as he was known to all, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a skilled sports photographer and a dedicated public servant. A graduate of Chaminade High School and Adelphi University, his life was defined by curiosity, commitment, a dedication to his community, abiding love of family and a profound faith in God.

Born with an innate drive to build and create, O’Rourk pursued a career in engineering, using his talents to shape and improve the world around him. As years went by, motivated by his children’s activities, he developed a passion for sports photography. He captured the spirit of competition, using his lens to bring athletes to life with precision and artistry at both the high school and collegiate levels.

Beyond his professional and creative pursuits, he was a selfless servant to his community. As a member of the Setauket Fire Department, with the unofficial distinction as the oldest probationary member ever, he served as a member of both Emergency Medical Services and Fire Police. He embraced his role within the department with passion and enthusiasm, and his dedication and compassion left a lasting impact on the many lives he touched.

O’Rourk’s unwavering faith in God was the foundation of his life. He lived with integrity, kindness and a deep sense of purpose, guided by his belief in serving others. With his wife of 63 years, Jean, at his side, O’Rourk was a member of St. James Parish in Setauket, spending much time as a ministry member of Meals on Wheels. Together they contributed to their spiritual community, always leading with wisdom and compassion. Guided by their faith, O’Rourk and Jean shared a bond of love, support and partnership for more than half a century.

For O’Rourk, family was always paramount: For more than four decades, when he wasn’t spending summers puttering in his garden with Jean, O’Rourk’s happy place was camping at Hither Hills Park in Montauk, surrounded by family and friends. His idea of a perfect beach morning was a cup of coffee, an almond croissant, the Newsday crossword and a comfortable chair for napping.

In addition to Jean, O’Rourk is survived by his children Lory, Bobby, Patrick, and John, his 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and his beloved cats Nugget and Camp. O’Rourk was predeceased by his cherished son Brian in June of 2024.

A life well lived, O’Rourk leaves behind a legacy of hard work, service, faith, and unfailing devotion to family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 28 at 10:45 a.m. at St. James RC Church in Setauket, with a celebration of his life to follow.