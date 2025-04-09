Obituary: In remembrance of Pina Capobianco

Pina Capobianco passed away peacefully at her home on April 6, six days before her 96th birthday. She was the beloved wife of her late husband “Cappy”, the loving mother of Rosa Careccia and Peter Capobianco, and stepmother to Susan Capobianco Lyon.

She treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren Jeffrey Capobianco, Joseph Careccia, Nicole Doyle, Jack Careccia, Paul Capobianco and Stefanie Hahn and great grandchildren Callie, Delilah and Sebastian. She was a big, bold and beautiful character and loved to cook for her family and friends. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched.

Family has requested that donation be made in lieu of flowers to the Hope House Ministries in memory of Pina. https://www.hhm.org/donate-online/

The wake will be held on April 9 at Moloney’s Funeral Home, 523 Patchogue Rd, Port Jefferson Station from 3 p.m – 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Thursday, April 10 at Infant Jesus Church, 110 Myrtle Ave, Port Jefferson at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 3442 Route 112 in Coram.