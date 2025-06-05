Obituary: In remembrance of Nelson Whitney Roberts

Nelson Whitney Roberts passed away on May 8, 2025 at the age of 78. He was the son of Nelson and Monda Roberts, who ran the Three Village Inn for 43 years.

He served in the United States Navy for 4 years during the Vietnam War. He married his wife Suzanne and they had two sons, Jeffrey and Gavin. Gavin passed away in 2021. Roberts worked with his parents for 22 years managing the Inn and then went on to manage the North Fork Country Club for 11 years. He attended the Stony Brook School and Hinckley private school in Maine. He was an avid sportsman enjoying tennis, golf, fishing and skiing. He was also a member of the Old Field Club and Three Village Historical Society.

Roberts is survived by his wife, Suzanne and his son Jeffrey, brothers James and Lawrence and his sister, Monda J. He impacted many and guided young lives, helping them make their future.

Services will be held at the Stony Brook Community Church on June 6 at 10 am.