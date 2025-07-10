Obituary: In remembrance of Maximilian Fink

Maximilian Fink, M.D. died June 15 at 102 years old. A clinical research physician, he championed scientific approaches to the treatment of mental illness. His work combined experimental rigor with patient care, relying on careful data collection and statistical analysis to improve the lives of those suffering from depression, catatonia and a host of other psychiatric disorders.

Born in 1923 in Vienna, Austria, he emigrated to the US as a toddler, living most of his life in New York. Both Fink and his younger brother Sidney followed the path of their physician father Julius. Fink received his undergraduate and M.D. degrees from NYU in 1942 and 1945.

As a young physician he joined the Army, where he received training in psychiatry. His training continued through 1953 during five different residencies in metropolitan New York. He began his career in private clinical practice on Long Island and was recruited to St. Louis in 1962 to become the founding director of the Missouri Institute of Psychiatry, a joint venture of the University of Missouri and Washington University. In 1966 he returned to New York to become professor of psychiatry at New York Medical College. In 1972, he was part of the inaugural cohort of faculty at Stony Brook University’s School of Medicine, where he worked as a Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Fink was a highly productive and collaborative researcher, publishing more than 800 papers on a range of psychiatric disorders. His research papers are archived in the special collections of the Stony Brook University Libraries. In the 1950s he pioneered the use of electroencephalograms (EEGs) to characterize the effects of drugs on the brain and behavior. Early in his career he recognized the benefits of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for several of the most intractable mental illnesses, including melancholia, catatonia and severe autism accompanied by self-injurious behavior. He became one of the world’s fiercest champions of ECT.

He is also known for work demonstrating that catatonia, originally misclassified as a sub-category of incurable schizophrenia, is an independent illness. The malignant form of catatonia can be fatal, but when properly treated with ECT and lorazepam, it is almost completely curable.

Fink collaborated with psychiatrists around the globe and welcomed many to work in his lab. Colleagues from numerous countries including Czechoslovakia, Turkey, Greece and South Africa stayed with Fink’s family for weeks at a time.

Throughout his career, other physicians, as well as families with mentally ill children, parents or partners, reached out to Fink for advice on obtaining appropriate care. He freely provided his home phone number and responded quickly to emails, listened to their concerns, and provided referrals to hospitals and colleagues. In 2022, inspired by the lives he helped save, a group of families formed The Catatonia Foundation to promote awareness of this disorder and expand training for emergency physicians, who often miss early signs with deadly consequences.

Fink officially retired from Stony Brook in 1997, but retirement meant little. He continued to teach medical residents and collaborate on research projects. On his 97th birthday, he delivered a two-hour Grand Rounds lecture at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. At 100, he was interviewed for a biographical project by British neuroscientist and journalist Sally Marlow. At 101, he published an opinion essay in The Journal of ECT, a journal he helped establish decades earlier.

Fink’s most important partner was his wife Martha, whom he married in 1949. Until her death in 2016, Martha welcomed generations of Max’s colleagues and students to their NY homes in Great Neck and Nissequogue, helped edit his many books, and was an adventurous partner for travels around the world. At family gatherings Fink and Martha waltzed in perfect harmony.

Nothing was as interesting to Fink as the intellectual challenge of intractable medical cases, and he worked on papers and helped patients rather than pursuing hobbies or retirement projects. An avid fan of the “Perry Mason” courtroom dramas, Fink did relish the role of expert witness, including a high-profile case involving Howard Hughes’s estate. He inherited a love of opera from his parents, tuning in every Saturday to the Texaco-Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts and later enjoying live performances at Stony Brook’s Staller Center. He never turned down chocolate or caviar or a game of chess with a grandchild.

Fink is survived by son Jonathan, daughters Rachel and Linda, and four grandchildren. Fink moved to South Hadley, MA to live with his daughter Rachel in 2019 and died in hospice care in Westfield, MA.

“Few physicians,” he once said, “are lucky enough to spend a lifetime doing research that also heals.” He did both with tenacity, clarity and conviction.