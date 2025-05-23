Obituary: In remembrance of Martin Freundlich

Martin Freundlich died on March 21 in Stony Brook at age 94.

Freundlich was born in New York and raised in Brooklyn. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree at Brooklyn College and a PhD in Microbiology at the University of Minnesota. In 1966, Freundlich came to Stony Brook University, where he helped establish the Biochemistry Department. He remained on the faculty of the Department for 35 years.

Freundlich was an avid gardener. He loved to travel with Ann, his wife of 41 years. Following a stroke at the age of 80 that left him partially paralyzed, he and Ann visited numerous parks on Long Island, details about which he compiled into a booklet of wheelchair-accessible spaces in New York. Until the stroke, Freundlich had been very active in sports, especially tennis and basketball.

Freundlich had a wry sense of humor and a disdain for injustice both social and political. He was a mentor to many younger faculty members, graduate students grandchildren and younger cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Sutton; his children, Lisa Freundlich Berger , Michael Freundlich and Jennifer Guediri. He was the beloved grandfather of Tom, Alexandra, Isaac, Rachel, Sami and Maya. He was predeceased by his sister, Ronnie; his son Jonathan; and his ex-wife, Gloria Brickman.

He will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends on June 8th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the house at 50 Main St, East Setauket NY.