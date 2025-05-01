Obituary: In remembrance of Hildegard McDowell

Hildegard “Hilda” McDowell passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida, on April 14 at the age of 92.

Born on January 23, 1933, in Rechnitz, Austria, to Dr. Hugo and Elsa Graner, Hilda was a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to New York in 1939. She grew up in Elmhurst and graduated from Newtown High School.

In 1955, Hilda married James “Jim” Stephen McDowell. Together they built a loving home on Howard Street in Port Jefferson Station where they raised five children during their 54 years of marriage.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: James McDowell, Denise McDowell, Elizabeth Randall and Stephen McDowell. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Marina Roberts, Katie Johnson, Jason Randall, Dr. Matthew Randall, Shaun McDowell, Lauren Scanlon, Kevin McDowell and Kyle McDowell. In addition, she is survived by 14 great-grandchildren: John, Hallett, Floris and Sylvain Randall; Clare and Henry Scanlon; Alexandra, Cora, Otis and Ethan Roberts; Ellie and Zachariah Johnson and Shane and John McDowell.

Hilda is also survived by her brother Otto Graner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim and her son Brian.

Hilda found joy in coloring, painting, crafting, crocheting and sewing. She was a proud member of the Moose Lodge and a life member of the Terryville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

A celebration of Hilda’s life will be held in Mt. Sinai, NY.

Her legacy of resilience and love will continue to inspire all who knew her.