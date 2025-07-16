Obituary: In remembrance of Giuseppe Bevilacqua

Dr. Giuseppe Bevilacqua, 94, of Fairfield, CT and formerly of Port Jefferson, passed away peacefully at home on July 7. He was the beloved husband for over 67 years of Teresa (DeCicco) Bevilacqua. Bevilacqua was born in Italy and came to the United States in 1959. The eldest child of Francesco Paolo Bevilacqua and Filomena Berenga, he grew up in Cernizza, Italy (currently in Slovenia). The family lived through the horrors of World War II, which had an impact on his outlook on life. After the war, the family moved to the beautiful Mediterranean seaside town of Formia.

Bevilacqua was educated at the University of Rome where he received his medical degree. He was everyone’s favorite anesthesiologist, getting requests for his services from many patients and fellow doctors (the ultimate compliment). He served the community with passion and dedication until his retirement in 1993.

Fondly known as “Peppe” to everyone, he was the definition of kind. His kindness and the way he treated others – family, friends, colleagues, and patients, was something people always recognized and respected as unique and special. Everyone loved Bevilacqua because he loved everyone.

Bevilacqua was also the consummate family man. Family always came first, and he instilled the love of family in his children and grandchildren. He maintained very close ties to Italy and the large remaining family there with frequent visits. He also planted this same love for Italy in his children and grandchildren, who continue to travel to Formia regularly to this day.

An avid sportsman, Bevilacqua loved tennis, golf. He and Teresa enjoyed traveling and made many memories in the U.S. and Europe. They spent many winters in Pompano Beach Florida where they always enjoyed the company of good friends.

He is survived by his loving children who will always remember him as the “Best Dad Ever”: Paula Bevilacqua, Lisa Bevilacqua, and Joseph Bevilacqua. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Alessandro Gasparro, Marco Gasparro, Ariana Sigel, Halli Sigel, Luca Bevliacqua and Siena Bevilacqua. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bruno, Enrico, and Pietro and his son-in-law, Morrie Sigel.

The legacy of love that Bevilacqua left will remain forever in the hearts of the family and friends who were lucky enough to know him.

