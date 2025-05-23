Obituary: In remembrance of Geraldine Wilson

Geraldine Wilson, of Port Jefferson, passed away on April 28, at the age of 95. Born on December 25, 1929, in Hackensack, NJ, Geraldine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend whose warmth and devotion touched the lives of all who knew her.

She was the cherished wife of the late Robert P. Wilson, with whom she shared 65 loving years of marriage. Together, they built a life centered on faith, family and adventure—traveling the world hand-in-hand, including five memorable trips to Italy and visits to Malta, Switzerland, Germany, and throughout Europe.

Wilson was the devoted mother of Jennifer Wilson, Christopher and his wife Deborah, Janine Pearce and her husband Donald, and Matthew. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Ashley, Eric, Lauren, Bryan, Donald, Michael, Stephanie, Cassandra and Harrison. Her legacy lives on through her treasured great-grandchildren: Colette, Emmie, Madelyn, Stefanos, Nolan, Paris, Amelia, Lucy, Taylor and Roman.

Though Wilson had just one sibling, her dear sister Lois, she grew up surrounded by the warmth and closeness of a large extended Italian family. With countless aunts, uncles and cousins from both her mother’s and father’s sides, her early years were richly filled with family gatherings, traditions and the deep-rooted connections that helped shape the woman she became. These relationships were especially meaningful to her and remained an important part of her heart throughout her life.

A woman of many passions, Wilson was known for her extraordinary talent in the kitchen. She baked fresh bread twice a week for over 50 years and made approximately 2,000 pierogies each year for the Polish Festival—a heartfelt tribute to her generous spirit. She found great joy in gardening, especially tending to her beloved flowers on her balcony, and was a longtime member of the Suwassett Garden Club in Port Jefferson.

Wilson was a faithful Catholic and active member of Infant Jesus R.C. Church, where she attended Mass regularly and was a devoted participant in the church’s Seniors Club. An avid reader and lover of the beach, she was often found with a book in hand or surrounded by family during holidays and spent weekends enjoying watching her great grandchildren play. Her family was her greatest joy, and she devoted her life to creating a home full of love, tradition, and laughter.

Wilson’s love, strength, and grace will be dearly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 or Infant Jesus R.C. Church, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Port Jefferson, NY 11777.