Obituary: In remembrance of Eleanor Selinda Minnock

Eleanor Selinda Minnock, 98, of Randleman, NC and previously of East Northport died peacefully on April 7 with her youngest daughter by her side. Born November 13, 1926 to Meta Stelljes Bottjer and Herman Bottjer, she was raised in Astoria, Queens, with her beloved sister, Joan. Shaped by hardworking parents, her early life gave her the strength and determination that were the foundation of her character.

Minnock lived a long, active life. Her greatest loves were her family and her church. She was always at the center of family gatherings and celebrations and she was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for over 70 years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years Lt. Cmdr Francis J. Minnock, cherished daughter Kathleen J. Wirth, and dear sister Joan Janes. She is survived by her loving children: son Francis B. Minnock, daughters Eileen M. Dohrman and Eleanor Minnock-Pugh, and son Christopher J. Minnock. She was the dear grandmother of Kate, Christian, Whitney, Jonathan, Christoper, David, Elizabeth and Robyn; great grandmother of 11; and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia(date pending) where Minnock will be buried beside her beloved husband. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman, NC is assisting with arrangements. A memorial service will also be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Minnock’s name can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (stpaulseastnorthport.org) or your local library.