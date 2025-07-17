Obituary: In remembrance of Charles Rudolph Svatek

Charles Rudolph Svatek passed away June 19 at 104 years old. Svatek was born in the Yorkville neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, on March 29, 1921.

Svatek is survived and missed greatly by his children Andrew, John, Elinor and Thomas. His eldest daughter Kathy predeceased him. He will be lovingly remembered by his thirteen grandchildren, Martha, Amy, Kristin, Jessica, Jeffrey, Katy, Michael, Tommy, Jerry, John, William, Trent and Tristin, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Svatek, the first member of the family born in America, was the son of naturalized Czech parents Emmanuel and Anna. His younger sister Vlasta predeceased him.

Svatek met his wife Betty (Bruna) Svatek in 1943, and they married and moved to Smithtown. They shared life together for 77 years, until Betty’s passing in 2021.

Interment will take place at Washington Park Cemetery, Mt Sinai, NY on July 18.