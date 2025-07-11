Obituary: In remembrance of Arlene Winsch

Arlene Winsch passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 25 with her beloved daughter at her side.

Winsch was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Harold “Harry” Winsch; her children, Harry and his partner Thad, Kathy, and Ted and his wife Kim; her cherished granddaughter Julia; and her dear sister Christine Monteleone and her husband Kevin. Winsch’s family was the center of her life, and she treasured every moment spent with them.

Born on January 8, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, to Theodore and Katherine Stypinski, Winsch grew up in the Greenpoint neighborhood. In 1966, she and Harry moved to East Setauket, where they raised their family. A woman of deep Catholic faith, Winsch was a long-time parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, where she was actively involved in her community until relocating later in life.

Those who knew Winsch will remember her as generous, loving and spirited. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was never afraid to be a little silly, and showed incredible strength and determination throughout her life. Her heart was open to all, and her legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. Please visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guestbook.