Obituaries for the Week of 03/05/20

Panagiotis Koridis

Panagiotis “Pete” Koridis, of St. James, died Jan. 24. He was 93.

He was the beloved husband of the late Anna Dorothy.

In addition, he was the cherished father of Chris (Thomas) Cantone-Stadier and Nicholas (Catherine) Koridis; the loving grandfather of Nichole Cantone, Melissa Simpson, Carissa Siry, Melina Pascual, Nicholas A. Koridis, Gregory John Koridis; great-grandfather of Calvin, Kaia, Kevin, Kayla, Elena, Madison, Roce Astor; dear brother of Irene, Helen, Maritsa, Eleftheria and the late Monia; and he is also survived by many other family members and friends.

Religious services were held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson. Interment followed at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Mount Sinai.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place.

Alan Cerny

Alan R. Cerny, of North Palm Beach, Florida, and formerly of Port Jefferson Station, died Feb. 6.

He was a proud 50-year member of the Terryville Fire Department and was an ex-chief and ex-commissioner.

He was the beloved husband of Jane; the devoted father of Alan (Lisa), Peggy Gironda (Mike), David (Kathy), Leah Abela (Joe) and John (Connie); the cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of one; the loving brother of Linda Commander, Sharon Ogden and Robin Sico (Louie).

A memorial Mass was celebrated Feb. 22 at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church in Port Jefferson Station. Interment of cremated remains followed in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Constance Reimer

Constance Marie Reimer, a longtime community resident, died Jan. 15. She was 87.

She was born Jan. 21, 1932, in Queens, and was the daughter of Dorothy and John Elderd.

“Connie” was a retired payroll manager for NY Telephone. She was also a member of a senior club, enjoyed painting, drawing, knitting, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Karen; son, Donald; grandchildren, Michelle and Erik; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Hailey; brother, George; along with many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald.

Services were held at Bryant Funeral Home Jan. 24, and interment followed at the Calverton National Cemetery.

Services were held at Bryant Funeral Home Jan. 24, and interment followed at the Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of East Setauket.

Contributions made to the North Shore Animal League, Good Shepherd Hospice or Save-A-Pet in her memory would be appreciated.

Eugenie Corolla

Eugenie Corolla, of Port Jefferson Station, died Jan. 11. She was 80.

She was born July 24, 1939, in Brooklyn and was the daughter of Nancy and Gerard Pacella.

“Genie” was a retired high school monitor. People called her a great cook, particularly her chicken cutlets and brownies. She also enjoyed gardening, spending time with the grandkids and enjoyed family gatherings.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Charles; daughter, Nanette; sons, Robert and Andrew; six grandchildren; along with many other family and friends.

Services were held at the Port Jefferson Infant Jesus R.C. Church, Jan. 18, while interment followed at the Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of East Setauket.

Ann ‘Nancy’ Scalzo

Ann “Nancy” Scalzo of Commack passed away on Feb. 3 at the age of 61. She was the loving wife of Bill; beloved mother of Billy and Chris; and dear sister of the late James and his wife Gail Gitzinger. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Christ the King R.C. Church in Commack on Feb. 7 with interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale. Donations in Nancy’s memory to Little Shelter, 33 Warner Road, Huntington, NY, 11743, or North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY, 11050, would be appreciated.

Carmella Coschignano

Carmella “Candy” Coschignano of Huntington Station died on Feb. 5. She was 93. Carmella was the loving mother of Patricia (Steven) Woerner-Redelick, Theresa (Edward) Collins and Donna Samuells; beloved grandmother of Edward (Ashley) Collins, Katherine Collins, William (Jennifer) Woerner, Krista (Ryan) Mooney and Robert Collins; dear great-grandmother of Elliot, Jake and Aiden; and the fond sister of the late Teresa Petrone, the late Frank Lepera and the late Virginia Elkins. She was also loved by her nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport with interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Huntington. Donations may be made at www.ProudRescuers.org in Candy’s memory.

Edith Heinicke

Edith Heinicke of East Northport died on Feb. 9, at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Otto; loving mother of Sheryl (Michael) Weisner, Kathryn (the Late Peter) Llewellyn, Donna (Edward) Huttunen, Jeanne (Robert “Beefy”) Varese and Eric Heinicke (partner Christine Snow); cherished grandmother of Diana, Abigail, Julia, Samuel, Paul, Kate, Greggory, David, Nicholas, Allison and Rachel; dear great-grandmother of Raelynn, Kai and Segen; fond sister-in-law of Kathy Bandini; sister of Bruce Bandini and the late Gene Bandini.

Edith was the president of the Larkfield Community Garden Club and parliamentarian of the Dix Hills Garden Club. Interment was at Northport Rural Cemetery. Donations in Edith’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Paralyzed Veterans of America, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675-8589.

Christopher G. Post

Christopher G. Post of Northport died on Feb. 9 at the age of 56. He was the loving son of Renée and the late Robert; beloved father of Natalie and Christa; cherished fiancé of Gina; and dear brother of Edward (Margaret), Richard Post and Robert Post. Cremation was private.

Angela Jean Richards

Angela J. Richards of Northport died on Feb. 17 at the age of 72. She was the beloved wife of Ronald; loving mother of Christina Semple (Jack) and Ronald II (Carrie); cherished grandmother of Amelia, Abigail, Remo and Luna; and dear sister of Corinna Jurs and the late Lawrence Basso. Cremation was private.

Carol Kuskowski

Carol Ann Kuskowski, of Tower Lakes, Illinois, formerly of East Northport, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18 at the age of 85. She was born on Nov. 30, 1934, on Long Island, to the late Edwin and Madeleine Carbery. On Dec. 28, 1957, Carol married Len in Farmingdale and they celebrated 48 years of marriage until his passing in 2006.

Carol will be deeply missed by her five children, Barbara (Bill) Cordts of East Northport, Janet (David) Blake of Tower Lakes, Leonard J. Jr. (Anne) Kuskowski of Chesapeake, Virginia, Mary (Tony) Magro of Tower Lakes and John Kuskowski of Deer Park; grandchildren, Billy (Stef), Brian (Jamie), James and Tommy Cordts, Jacqueline, Steven and Alexander Blake, Caroline, Olivia, and Leo Kuskowski, and A.J., Julie and Gina Magro; great-grandchildren, Logan and Brody, Blake and Taylor; her brother, Bill Carbery; and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edwin (Lois) Carbery, Joan (George) Dery and Eileen Carbery. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Feb. 24 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Burial followed at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.