OB-GYN leader honored by Suffolk County Leg. Sanin as a Healthcare Hero

On Tuesday, June 3, Suffolk county Legislator Rebecca Sanin recognized Dr. Melissa Nicosia as a Healthcare Hero for her outstanding contributions to the field.

Dr. Nicosia of East Northport serves as Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mather Hospital and is a distinguished gynecologic surgeon with Northwell Health. She provides expert, compassionate care to patients in Port Jefferson, Deer Park, and Stony Brook.

A graduate of Georgetown University, Dr. Nicosia completed advanced fellowship training in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. At NYU, she expanded surgical access in underserved communities and received the Excellence in Innovation Award for her efforts.

Since joining Northwell in 2020, she has led key initiatives at Mather Hospital enhancing women’s health services and contributing to the hospital’s milestone of 10,000 robotic surgeries. She is also a certified menopause practitioner, LGBTQ+ health advocate, global medical volunteer, and educator committed to shaping the future of women’s healthcare. Her leadership continues to elevate patient-centered care throughout the region.