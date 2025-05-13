NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay honors local leaders at Women of Distinction awards ceremony
“The room was filled with warmth, wisdom, and gratitude as we reflected on the power of leadership, service, and compassion. From heartfelt stories to new connections, this event reminded us of the importance of recognizing the women who quietly and boldly make a difference every day,” said Assemblywoman Kassay. “Thank you to everyone who attended, supported, and helped make this day and every day brighter.”
Residents, businesses and other members of the community were invited to nominate women residing in Assembly District 4 to be considered for the 2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Award in the categories of Business, Community Volunteer, Education, Government, Healthcare, Law Enforcement/First Responder, Non-Profit, Science, and Veteran. Over the course of 2 months, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay’s office received over 30 nominations. Of those 30, one honoree was selected from each category:
2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Honorees:
Melissa Negrin-Wiener – Business
Dr. Yanping Yu – Community Volunteer
Gretchen Oldrin Mones – Education
Hon. Valerie M. Cartright – Government
Erika Detto – Healthcare
Kerry Schneider – Law Enforcement / First Responder
Dana Callender – Non-Profit
Angeline Judex – Science
Melanie Corinne – Veteran
Nominees Recognized for Their Contributions:
Business:
Maryann Deriso
McKayla De La Pena
Maria Nardiello
Julie Vitrano
Betty Diaz
Community Volunteer:
Shoshana Hershkowitz
Alice Rose Damico
Lisa Perry
Patricia Schindler
Education:
Kristen Hoffman
Ellen Boehm
Government:
Lillian Clayman
Vivian Viloria-Fisher
Healthcare:
Dr. Michele Kaider-Alstodt
Dr. Lynda Loudon Sheppard
Law Enforcement / First Responder:
Elicia Murphy
Non-Profit:
Sarah Abruzzi
Amy Tuttle
Makai Ballo
Shaorui Li
Lisa Jaeger
During the event, the honorees and nominees were invited to say a few words and were presented with proclamations and certificates to thank them for their contributions to the community. This event marks the first Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Awards, which will be hosted annually by the office of Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay. Beginning January 2026, members of the community are invited and encouraged to submit nominees for next year’s awards.