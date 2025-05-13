NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay honors local leaders at Women of Distinction awards ceremony

On Saturday, May 3rd, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay hosted the 2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Awards Ceremony at the New Village Recreation Center in Centereach. The event brought together Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, and more than 100 community members, friends, families, and local leaders to honor the leadership and community impact of the exemplary women who live in Assembly District 4.

“The room was filled with warmth, wisdom, and gratitude as we reflected on the power of leadership, service, and compassion. From heartfelt stories to new connections, this event reminded us of the importance of recognizing the women who quietly and boldly make a difference every day,” said Assemblywoman Kassay. “Thank you to everyone who attended, supported, and helped make this day and every day brighter.”

Residents, businesses and other members of the community were invited to nominate women residing in Assembly District 4 to be considered for the 2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Award in the categories of Business, Community Volunteer, Education, Government, Healthcare, Law Enforcement/First Responder, Non-Profit, Science, and Veteran. Over the course of 2 months, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay’s office received over 30 nominations. Of those 30, one honoree was selected from each category:

2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Honorees:

Melissa Negrin-Wiener – Business

Dr. Yanping Yu – Community Volunteer

Gretchen Oldrin Mones – Education

Hon. Valerie M. Cartright – Government

Erika Detto – Healthcare

Kerry Schneider – Law Enforcement / First Responder

Dana Callender – Non-Profit

Angeline Judex – Science

Melanie Corinne – Veteran