NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay honors local leaders at Women of Distinction awards...

NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay honors local leaders at Women of Distinction awards ceremony

by -
0 80
Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (far right) celebrates Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Honorees including Angeline Judex who is pictured here second from right with her colleagues from the Long Island Explorium.
 On Saturday, May 3rd, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay hosted the 2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Awards Ceremony at the New Village Recreation Center in Centereach. The event brought together Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, and more than 100 community members, friends, families, and local leaders to honor the leadership and community impact of the exemplary women who live in Assembly District 4.

“The room was filled with warmth, wisdom, and gratitude as we reflected on the power of leadership, service, and compassion. From heartfelt stories to new connections, this event reminded us of the importance of recognizing the women who quietly and boldly make a difference every day,” said Assemblywoman Kassay. “Thank you to everyone who attended, supported, and helped make this day and every day brighter.”

Residents, businesses and other members of the community were invited to nominate women residing in Assembly District 4 to be considered for the 2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Award in the categories of Business, Community Volunteer, Education, Government, Healthcare, Law Enforcement/First Responder, Non-Profit, Science, and Veteran. Over the course of 2 months, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay’s office received over 30 nominations. Of those 30, one honoree was selected from each category:

2025 Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Honorees:

Melissa Negrin-Wiener – Business

Dr. Yanping Yu – Community Volunteer

Gretchen Oldrin Mones – Education

Hon. Valerie M. Cartright – Government

Erika Detto – Healthcare

Kerry Schneider – Law Enforcement / First Responder

Dana Callender – Non-Profit

Angeline Judex – Science

Melanie Corinne – Veteran

Nominees Recognized for Their Contributions:

Business:

Maryann Deriso

McKayla De La Pena

Maria Nardiello

Julie Vitrano

Betty Diaz

Community Volunteer:

Shoshana Hershkowitz

Alice Rose Damico

Lisa Perry

Patricia Schindler

Education:

Kristen Hoffman

Ellen Boehm

Government:

Lillian Clayman

Vivian Viloria-Fisher

Healthcare:

Dr. Michele Kaider-Alstodt

Dr. Lynda Loudon Sheppard

Law Enforcement / First Responder:

Elicia Murphy

Non-Profit:

Sarah Abruzzi

Amy Tuttle

Makai Ballo

Shaorui Li

Lisa Jaeger

During the event, the honorees and nominees were invited to say a few words and were presented with proclamations and certificates to thank them for their contributions to the community. This event marks the first Assembly District 4 Women of Distinction Awards, which will be hosted annually by the office of Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay. Beginning January 2026, members of the community are invited and encouraged to submit nominees for next year’s awards.

For more information about this and any other program or concern, please call Assemblywoman Kassay’s office at 631-751-3094.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 54

0 68

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply