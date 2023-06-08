NYCUA’s Long Island Chapter donates $40,000 to Family & Children’s Association

The New York Credit Union Association’s (NYCUA) Long Island Chapter donated more than $40,000 at its 31st annual golf outing, held at Stonebridge Golf Links & Country Club in Smithtown on May 31, to benefit the Family & Children’s Association, an organization dedicated to providing help and hope to Long Island’s most vulnerable children, families, seniors and communities

The Long Island Chapter of the NYCUA includes representatives from credit unions across Long Island.

“It is an honor to be one of the five representatives with the Long Island Chapter of the New York Credit Union Association and to raise money for the Family & Children’s Association,” said Tricia Daley of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union and Long Island Chapter Secretary for NYCUA. “At Ocean Financial, we are always looking for opportunities to collaborate with other credit unions across Long Island to help those in need.”