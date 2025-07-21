NPR’s Selected Shorts performed live at Stony Brook University’s Southampton campus

By William Stieglitz

“The stories we tell ourselves” ran as the theme of NPR’s Selected Shorts on July 11, performed from the Avram theater on Stony Brook University’s Southampton campus. The radio show has, for 40 years, featured dramatic readings of high-quality short stories as performed by acclaimed actors, and is hosted by NYT bestselling novelist and SBU writing instructor Meg Wolitzer.

The current theme, Wolitzer explained, was based on the idea of “narratives we revisit again and again to explain both our past and our present. Maybe keeping ourselves safe from the truth or maybe our tales bring us closer and closer to it.” Wolitzer performed the first story, “Medicating Madame Bovary (While Waiting for Godot)”, written by recent SBU instructor Patricia Marx. Told through the voice of an answering machine, Marx’s piece centers on a therapist whose patients consist exclusively of famed literary characters such as Anna Karenina, Hamlet, and Oedipus.

Next up was Sonia Manzano—who played Maria on Sesame Street and created the tv series Alma’s Way—performing Cyn Vargas’s “Myrna’s Dad.” The narrative follows two girls, one who believes her mom’s fantastical stories of why the father is missing, and the other who’s her cousin and wants to uncover the truth. Then Becky Ann Baker, known for her roles in Girls, Ted Lasso, and Freaks and Geeks, performed Joanne Harris’s “The Ugly Sister.” This retelling of the Cinderella fairy tale follows the perspective of the stepsister, who just wants to be more than the ugly, forgotten one in someone else’s story.

Next Dylan Baker, from The Americans and the early 2000s Spider-Man films, performed Etgar Keret’s “Squirrels.” This follows an expectant mother who wants to believe her husband will reincarnate into her life again, but grows disturbed when she thinks he is reborn in their baby. Last was Richard Kind, known for roles in projects ranging from Curb Your Enthusiasm to Disney’s Inside Out, who performed the late Kurt Vonnegut’s “Tango.” This follows a wealthy young man who tells himself his role is to be the picture of fussy, highbrow society, but questions his commitment after dancing the forbidden tango with his maid and falling in love.

The actors’ ranges in expression brought raucous laughter from the audience, matched with quiet engagement during more tender moments. After the performances, the readers bowed together and joined the audience in the lobby for snacks and socializing.

The performances coincided with the campus’s 50th Southampton Writers Conference, held July 9-13, as well as the end of the SBU’s BookEnds program. Run by Wolitzer in coordination with co-director Susan Scarf Merrell, BookEnds acts as a yearlong program for novelists to transform their early draft manuscripts into a finished product. This was Merrell’s final summer of the program, and Wolitzer recognized her and thanked her for being “the book whisperer.”

For more information on Selected Shorts you can visit https://www.symphonyspace.org/, or for more information on Stony Brook’s Creative Writing program, you can visit https://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/lichtenstein-center/.