Northwell’s Mather Hospital launches Pharmacy Residency program

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has expanded its Graduate Medical Education program with the addition of a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program, starting on July 1, 2025. The Pharmacy Residency is a 12-month program that “aims to cultivate clinical, operational and leadership skills in pharmacists, all while delivering high-quality pharmaceutical care to patients,” according to a press release.

As licensed pharmacists the residents will participate in activities designed to deepen their knowledge of regulatory compliance, pharmacotherapy, medication safety, antibiotic stewardship, committee participation, and key pharmacy initiatives. The program provides residents with the opportunity to advance and strengthen their professional development, emerge as skilled practitioners, and prepare for PGY2 specialty training and board certification.

“Our Pharmacy Department has long been dedicated to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care. Through the establishment of the pharmacy residency program, we reaffirm our commitment to preparing pharmacists to uphold elevated standards of practice,” read the release.

Program Director Maricelle Monteagudo-Chu, PharmD, said the pharmacy residents will be an invaluable addition to the team. “They will be entrusted with managing patients with complex disease states, a responsibility that requires a higher level of critical thinking and advanced clinical knowledge. They will also actively collaborate with physicians and other healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes, ensure the safe and effective use of medications, and advance excellence in pharmaceutical care,” she said.

To kick off the inaugural year, the first two residents will be Allison Nicole Pollina and Harshini Devi Sobhan, who both completed their Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and Touro College of Pharmacy, respectively. Sobhan also received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from City University of New York, York College and a Master of Science in Health Sciences and Public Health from Touro University Worldwide.

Mather Hospital’s Graduate Medical Residency Program was established in 2014 to address a growing shortage of physicians in our community and an increasing demand for primary care physicians. The program now includes more than 110 residents in Internal Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology, Integrated Interventional Radiology, Psychiatry, and Transitional Year as well as fellowships in Gastroenterology and Hematology Oncology.