Northport’s Crab Meadow Beach closed to bathing

Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Aug. 14 that Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria.

The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, and Wincoma Beach in Huntington; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.

Terraces on the Sound Beach in Rocky Point; Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; and Hobart Beach and Prices Bend Beach in Eatons Neck have reopened.

According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

Beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822 or contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.

Program information:

http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx

Interactive map of beach closures/advisories: https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/