Northport Symphony announces student scholarship program

The Northport Symphony Orchestra has announced the creation of a Student Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 season. The Orchestra will offer three deserving music students a chance at a scholarship worth $500. The program offers talented musicians performance opportunities outside the academic program, and is an excellent addition to extra-curricular activities for college applications. The scholarship is repertoire-dependent; this year, we can offer scholarship opportunities to qualified students who play violin, viola, cello, string bass, bassoon, and French horn.

High school seniors and college students qualify for the NSO scholarship program. Each scholarship winner will have the full experience as an active NSO member for a two-concert cycle. Please visit www.northportsymphony.org/nsoscholarship for complete details and links to the application form, complete requirements, and additional information.