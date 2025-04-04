Northport Historical Society debuts ‘In Fashion’ exhibit

By Tara Mae

More than merely a necessity or form of self-expression, throughout history fashion has been a means of storytelling, a type of communication. The Northport Historical Society (NHSM) and Museum’s newest exhibit, In Fashion, which opens on April 5, examines local sartorial dialect and how it is part of a communal language.

“In Fashion explores identity through historic fashion and fashion movements, and what it means culturally for those groups,” said NHSM curator Elizabeth Abrahams Riordan.

The exhibit showcases multimedia items: textiles, archival pieces, digital and print photographs, recorded oral histories, etc. A focal point of the collection is church hats on loan from local residents, many of whom have ties to the Northport African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which closed in 1955.

In Fashion is part of an ongoing discussion about the different communities and cultures that comprise the larger Northport enclave: part of the exhibit’s run will correspond with Pride month in June and complement it.

“[This] is a way for individuals to access history about how people share their identity and life through fashion: what they are wearing can be a sort of spiritual connection, an extension of community and cultural groups as well as an indication of what was [socially] permitted,” Abrahams Riordan said. “The exhibit is hopefully opening dialogue in the community for people to have a better understanding of communities within the Northport community.”

Style is a statement without speech, but a purpose of In Fashion is to inspire conversation. Personal objects and archival items weave together a narrative of truths less told.

In an effort to highlight Northport voices, Abrahams Riordan sought the contribution of Thelma Abidally, author of African American in Northport, an Untold Story (Maple Hill Press 2000) for insight into how articles of clothing are emblems of different identities.

“Fashion can teach us several lessons about our ancestors. In particular African American women culturally were known to wear their Sunday best to church. My ancestors believed that this is how a woman should dress in going to church,” Abidally explained.

Such cues were, and remain, both a celebration and a means of connection, solidifying heritage while affirming clothing’s ever evolving contextual message. Fashion is another entry into assessing the past and how it affects the present.

“I really want to tell histories, but I also really want to bring people together in a way that they have their own personal perspective and also humanize other experiences. It is all about making personal connections and wanting to come back and learn more,” Abrahams Riordan said.

The Northport Historical Society and Museum, 215 Main St., Northport presents In Fashion through June 30 on Wednesdays to Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, $12 for members.

The exhibit is one of several events planned at the NHSM for the month of April. Other programs include a Doll Tea Party on April 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Volunteer Open House on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a Historical Main Street Walking Tour on April 27 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 631-757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.