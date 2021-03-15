Northport high school football team quarantined
By Steven Zaitz
According to the Northport High School Athletic Department, following Northport’s football game on Saturday, March 13, two players on the team tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team will be quarantined for at least the next 10 days and next week’s game against Half Hollow Hills East will be postponed.
Northport-East Northport School District officials said in accordance with state and local guidelines, students or staff identified as close or direct contacts must be quarantined.
Details about the game, a 26-0 victory against Connetquot will be published shortly.