Northport girls lacrosse team wins third straight Long Island Championship

The Northport girls lacrosse team found themselves in a second overtime period with Massapequa June 5 at Stony Brook University. With one minute and 23 seconds left, Northport secured the win, 11-3.

It was the teams third consecutive Class A Long Island Championship win.

Head coach Carol Rose said, “This win means so much to our team as our goal was to ‘Get on the Bus’ to states. They are an amazing group of young ladies who have persevered all season as a top ranked team in the country. They are resilient warriors who are battle tested and ready for the next challenge.”

The Tigers will now travel to SUNY Cortland for the New York State Championship.