Northport girls lacrosse team to face Smithtown East in Suffolk Division I Final

The second-ranked Northport Lady Tigers lacrosse team advanced to the Suffolk County Division I final match by clobbering the William Floyd Colonials, 12-7, at home on Tuesday Night. They will face fifth-seeded Smithtown East at Stony Brook University on May 31 after the Bulls upset the top ranked Ward Melville Lady Patriots.

In what was a close game for the first six minutes, the Lady Tigers took control of the match with six goals in the last nine minutes of the first half, including two in the last 45 seconds, both by freshman attacker Kate Atkinson. This offensive explosion turned a slim 3-2 Tiger advantage into a 9-3 rout in-the-making.

Fellow attacker Julia Huxtable had five goals, including the last three of the game for Northport. Left defensive winger Kennedy Radziul had a goal and five assists. Goalkeeper Megan Morris had five saves as the Tigers never allowed the Colonials to crawl back into the game in the second half.

Senior Grace McCarthy won a whopping 78% of her draws at the dot and this allowed Northport to control the ball in the offensive zone for long stretches. McCarthy also chipped in with two assists, and junior Christina Lauro had two first half goals.

Northport’s record is now 16-2 overall, and Floyd finishes the year at 13-5. Ava Tiedemann scored three goals for the Colonials and Kayden Meyer had two. GK Makayla Inguanta kicked out nine Northport shots.