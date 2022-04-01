Northport Chamber hosts Help Ukraine donation drive

The Northport Chamber of Commerce is hosting a donation drive for the people of Ukraine through April 5. Items needed include blankets, aspirin, rolled gauze, saline eye drops, Vaseline in small containers, feminine products, diapers, band aids and Pepto-Bismol pills. Drop off locations in Northport include Coach Realtors at 66 Gilbert Street, Copenhagen Bakery at 75 Woodbine Avenue, Cow Harbor Realty at 67 Main Street and Dr. Ron Iannacone’s office at 482 Main Street. For more information, please call 631-754-3905.