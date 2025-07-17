Northport celebrates 99th annual Fireman’s Fair

1 of 18

By Emily Mandracchia

From July 7-12, Steers Avenue in Northport was glowing with the cherished novelty of its annual Fireman’s Fair, buzzing with family and friends of all ages. Northport has been holding its annual Fireman’s Fair, a favorite among residents, since 1926 and continues to unite the community with the goal of recognizing and celebrating local heroes, raising money for the fire department and its young volunteers. With every snack, ride or game, attendees note that it feels good to know they can give back to the community that keeps them safe year round.

The Northport Fireman’s Fair epitomizes small-town joy and nostalgia, many parents and grandparents recalling their memories of the fair in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. The smiles on kid’s faces from this year’s photos show that a classic all-American carnival never goes out of style. A night filled with thrills and laughter, the Northport Fireman’s Fair remains a staple in the community it serves.

— Photos courtesy Michael Scro of Media Origin Inc.