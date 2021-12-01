North Shore Jewish Center, PJS/T chamber celebrate Hanukkah Port Times RecordSuffolk County by Julianne Mosher - December 1, 2021 0 24 Photo by Julianne Mosher 1 of 5 Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher Photo by Julianne Mosher To commemorate the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, Nov. 28, families gathered together at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce Train Car for a ceremony to light the menorah. At 4 p.m., just as the sun began to set, Rabbi Aaron Benson led the group in prayer, song and the lighting of a tabletop menorah, as well a large one facing the front of the train car on Route 112. “We’re always very pleased to be able to share the holidays with the community and the chamber has been a great partner,” Benson said. “The holiday really is universal in its meaning — the idea of lighting the way during the darkness and freedom for people to express who they are.”