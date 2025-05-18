Newfield High School hosts annual ‘Goal for Giving’ fundraiser

1 of 7

The Middle Country School District Boys Lacrosse team recently hosted its annual “Goals for Giving” fundraiser at Newfield High School, marking another successful year of community spirit and charitable giving. Organized by Regina Giambone, the event rallied widespread support from the district’s athletic department, administration, students, parents, and teams.

“We are incredibly proud of the boys lacrosse team and the entire district community for coming together in support of such a meaningful cause,” said Newfield High School Principal Scott Graviano. “It was great seeing the enthusiasm and joy in the air as everyone represented their teams, schools and Middle Country with pride.”

Funds raised during the event will directly benefit the Middle Country School District’s Special Education Program, with this year’s contributions earmarked for enhancing sensory rooms across the District’s schools by adding new, adaptive equipment.

Supporters showed their enthusiasm and solidarity by purchasing and proudly wearing event T-shirts featuring the official “Goals for Giving” logo, both during the school day and at the evening game. The event also featured a spirited 50/50 raffle and a variety of gift baskets, generously donated by local businesses and community members.

The district extends its heartfelt thanks to all who participated, contributed, and made this event possible.

For more information regarding the Middle Country Central School District and its students’ many achievements, please visit the District’s website: https://www.mccsd.net/.