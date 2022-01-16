Newfield edges Commack

Newfield senior Troy Guy sets the play for the Wolverines in a 57-50 victory over Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Troy Guy with a baseline pass for the Wolverines in a 57-50 victory over Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon
Time out Newfield.
Senior point guard Michael Agostino hits a trey for the Wolverines in a 57-50 victory over Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon
The Newfield line dancers entertain at the halftime break Jan 13. Bill Landon photo
The Newfield line dancers entertain at the halftime break Jan 13. Bill Landon photo
Newfield junior Kyle Milano looks for the rebound for the Wolverines in a 57-50 victory over Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon
Newfield junior Kyle Milano shoots from the top of the key for the Wolverines in a 57-50 victory over Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon
Newfield junior Kyle Milano scores for the Wolverines in a 57-50 victory over Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Josiah Fields looks for the open shooter in a League II matchup against Commack Jan 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior forward Josh Jacob lays up for 2 of his 10 points in a League II matchup against Commack Jan 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Isaiah Brown fights his way to the rim in a League II matchup against Commack Jan 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Isaiah Brown goes to the rim in a League II matchup against Commack Jan 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Isaiah Brown hits 2 of his 11 points in a League II matchup against Commack Jan 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Hamza Yousef lays up for two more in a home game against Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Hamza Yousef lays up for 2 of his 18 points in a League II matchup against Commack Jan 13. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Hamza Yousef drains a three-pointer in a home game against Commack Jan 13. Bill Landon photo

Trailing by three at the halftime break, Newfield had a productive third quarter to retake the lead over Commack in a League II matchup at home. The Wolverines kept the Cougars at bay in the final eight minutes to secure a 57-50 victory Jan 13.  

Senior Hamza Yousef led the way for Newfield hitting two triples, five field goals and two from the free throw line for 18 points. Isaiah Brown followed with four from the floor, three at the line for 11 points along with 16 rebounds, and Josh Jacobs the senior along with junior Kyle Milano netted 10 points apiece. Michael Agostino added eight.

The win lifts the Wolverines to 5-2 in league, 7-5 overall, to move third place behind Northport and Ward Melville. The Wolverines retake the court Jan 15 in a non-league matchup at home against Walt Whitman. Game time is at noon.

