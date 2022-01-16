Newfield edges Commack

1 of 17

Trailing by three at the halftime break, Newfield had a productive third quarter to retake the lead over Commack in a League II matchup at home. The Wolverines kept the Cougars at bay in the final eight minutes to secure a 57-50 victory Jan 13.

Senior Hamza Yousef led the way for Newfield hitting two triples, five field goals and two from the free throw line for 18 points. Isaiah Brown followed with four from the floor, three at the line for 11 points along with 16 rebounds, and Josh Jacobs the senior along with junior Kyle Milano netted 10 points apiece. Michael Agostino added eight.

The win lifts the Wolverines to 5-2 in league, 7-5 overall, to move third place behind Northport and Ward Melville. The Wolverines retake the court Jan 15 in a non-league matchup at home against Walt Whitman. Game time is at noon.