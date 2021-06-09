Newfield comes from behind for the win

Comsewogue’s Brendan Topper makes the play at first in a road game against Newfield June 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Brendan Topper makes the play at first in a road game against Newfield June 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Brendan Topper rounds 3rd in a road game against Newfield June 5. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Chris Bartho makes the catch in deep left for the Wolverines in a come from behind victory against Comsewogue June 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Dominic Schuch turns the double play against Newfield in a league III matchup June 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Dominic Schuch with a base clearing grand slam home run against Newfield in a league III matchup June 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue starting pitcher Jacob Pedersen throws heat from mound in a road game against Newfield June 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue 3rd baseman James Genovese hits one deep against Newfield June 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue catcher Kevin Schnupp takes a cut in a road game against Newfield June 5. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue catcher Kevin Schnupp from behind the plate in a road game against Newfield June 5. Bill Landon photo
A Newfield batter takes a cut in a come from behind victory against Comsewogue June 5. Photo by Bill Landon

Trailing Newfield 2-1 to open the 4th inning, Comsewogue loaded the bases when Christopher Valazquez laid off a pitch for the walk to plate Aaron Freidman to tie the score, but it was Dominic Schuch’s bat that spoke next for a base clearing inside the park grand slam homerun to jump out front for a 6-2 lead.

But Newfield chipped away at the deficit loading the bases in the bottom of the 4th inning plating a runner when the batter was hit by a pitch then Mike Madina drove in Stephen Lumme and Dylan Johnson. Newfield’s Joe Hackel scored on a passed ball in the bottom 6th inning to make it a one run game when Medina struck again with a 2 run rbi double to take a 10-9 lead to open the 7th inning.

Newfield’s defense prevailed to close out the one run victory.

With the win Newfield improves to 13-2 for the top spot in league III with 3 games left on their schedule while the loss drops Comsewogue to 7-8.

Post season play begins Tuesday June 15. 

