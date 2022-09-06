Newfield and West Bab fight to a stalemate, tie 0-0

1 of 19

The Newfield girls’ soccer team hoped to notch its third win of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, in a League II matchup against West Babylon.

Newfield had the wind in its sails, coming off a 2-0 victory over Hills East on Aug. 30, followed by a 4-0 win over Bay Shore two days later. But the trifecta wasn’t to be as neither team could find the net, playing to a 0-0 draw.

Jessica Centeri, the junior goaltender, had a busy day in net, recording 18 saves for a third consecutive shutout to start the season.

Newfield retakes the field Wednesday, Sept. 7, when the team will travel to Comsewogue for its first road game. Gametime is 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon