Newfield and West Bab fight to a stalemate, tie 0-0

Newfield sophomore Bella Norton settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Jessica Centeri with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Jessica Centeri with a goal kick. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Sarah Cavello pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Gianna Rutigliano maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Sarah Cavello heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Maddy Keenan eludes a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Gianna Rutigliano battles for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Miranda Palumbo crosses the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Maddy Keenan with a header. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Bella Norton pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Miranda Palumbo throws in. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Maddy Keenan maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield freshman Peyton Hughes settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Brianna Sanflippo heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Brianna Sanflippo battles for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Maddy Keenan breaks free. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Miranda Palumbo clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Gianna Rutigliano maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon

The Newfield girls’ soccer team hoped to notch its third win of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, in a League II matchup against West Babylon.

Newfield had the wind in its sails, coming off a 2-0 victory over Hills East on Aug. 30, followed by a 4-0 win over Bay Shore two days later. But the trifecta wasn’t to be as neither team could find the net, playing to a 0-0 draw.

Jessica Centeri, the junior goaltender, had a busy day in net, recording 18 saves for a third consecutive shutout to start the season.

Newfield retakes the field Wednesday, Sept. 7, when the team will travel to Comsewogue for its first road game. Gametime is 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

