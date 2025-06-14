New farmers market opens in Hauppauge

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine has announced the grand opening of the Suffolk County Farmers Market at the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Highway, in Hauppauge.

The municipality’s first ever farmers market debuted on June 5 and will be open to the public every Thursday, excluding June 19, at the facility’s north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 2.

“Hosting a farmers market at the Dennison Building is a tremendous way to promote our local farms and artisans while providing our residents and county employees easy access to healthy foods and fresh produce this summer,” said County Executive Romaine. “The agricultural industry is pivotal to our local economy, and we will continue to explore ways to support our farmers and producers.”

The following vendors are scheduled to appear at the market:

Sal & Jerry’s Bakery, Turturici & Sons Inc, Ann’s Garden, South Shore Mushrooms, Ocean Fog Farm, Pat’s Bakehouse, Ahsak Skin care, the ELIJA Farm, Vincent Farms Natural Foods, Rooted Organics LLC, All Baked Up, MNH Group, Inc. dba Tea + Munchies, Seed & Triumph, and Sunflower Cafe.

For more information, call 631-853-2047.