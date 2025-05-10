New chapter for Smithtown Library

1 of 4

By Sabrina Artusa

For the first time in 8 months, the Smithtown Library building’s doors are open. Patrons can once again browse shelves of books on the first floor of the library, previously closed due to the immense damage inflicted by the August, 2024, 100-year storm.

Smithtown Library card-holders were able to visit the Nesconset, Commack and Kings Park buildings during the hiatus, and staff worked out of other branches. Services are still limited, as the community room and much of the media offerings were in the basement.

Smithtown Library Director Rob Lusak said the reopening was “a heartfelt moment.” Patrons and public officials turned up on the morning of May 5 as the library doors opened at 9:30 a.m., as they have done many times before. This time, though, the reopening was especially memorable. It reflected the months of hard work from public officials and library staff, as well as the immeasurable support from the community.

After the storm, the displaced employees had to build skills not many librarians would expect to use. For months, Lusak and his staff coordinated with contractors, learned the nuances of HVAC systems and the technicalities of rebuilding. They hauled soaked debris from the basement and salvaged what they could. They learned how to communicate with the Federal Emergency Management Association. They flew to Michigan, where the majority of the rare-book collection is getting restored. Lusak said 42 of the 46 pallets of books will be restored by Prism Specialties. The remaining four pallets not restored by the company will be restored by library workers..

The circulation staff, Lina O’Brien, Kim Seliger and Mary Bonamo worked at other branches since the storm. Seliger had been at the Smithtown building for 22 years. “I am happy to be back, even in a limited capacity,” she said. O’Brien had started at the Smithtown Library as a page, working her way up.

Some staff members lost their belongings and offices in the storm. O’Brien said she saw a note she had written floating away in the video tape that recorded the storm, along with her desk. Assistant Library Director and Building Manager Eileen Caulfield lost her entire office. For now, she set up her computer right by the entrance.

Patrons, too, are happy to be back among the familiar shelves and tables. In the children’s section, Jack Cotrone played with toy dinosaurs on the freshly steamed carpet floor. “He has been talking about coming back all year,” his mother Laura Cotrone said as Jack sat immersed with the toys. “They did a great job – it’s beautiful. I felt so bad with all the damage.”

The damage required new HVAC and electrical systems, fire alarms and the complete emptying of the basement.

Peggy Micciche, a life-long Smithtown resident, said she used to visit the library every Tuesday night with her father, continuing her frequent visits into adulthood in order to study genealogy. “It is wonderful to have it back,” she said, adding that while she visited other branches, the nostalgic charm of the Smithtown building cannot be replaced.

The library will be closed Friday evening and on Sunday as it continues to undergo repairs. The elevator is expected to be operational in the summer, allowing access to the mezzanine.