Never gets old for Newfield

By Steven Zaitz

The string of good fortune continues for the Newfield Wolverine Fencing program.

After its boys team won its fourth consecutive Suffolk County title on Feb. 8, they descended upon Ward Melville High School on Saturday and with their Lady Wolverine counterparts, won a raft of medals at the Suffolk County Individual Championships.

Marc Lindemann and Sophie Chen both took gold in the foil category as did Mya Barry with her Sabre. Meadow Dalberg took the silver medal in girls foil.

Saaim Imran was a solid fifth place in boys sabre and Ashleigh Murray came in eighth in girls épée, and Addison Ackerly was eighth in girls sabre for the Wolverines.

Host Ward Melville, whose girls team won the Suffolk girls championship also on Feb. 8, picked up two medals. Kiki Liu won the bronze, behind Chen and Dahlberg and Zachary Silverman also won bronze in the boys sabre competition. Yannick Reyes took ninth place out of 18 in the boys foil for the Patriots, Nicolas Giordano was sixth and Vincent DiCarlo eighth in sabre and Ava Lamedica was fourth in girls sabre.

Pending the weather on Feb. 13, Newfield Boys and Ward Melville girls fencing teams will face both of Nassau County’s Great Neck South teams for the Long Island championship at Brentwood High School. The Rebels and Lady Rebels beat both Syosset teams in their home gym last Friday, Feb 9. It was the sixth consecutive Section XIII for the girls of Great Neck South.