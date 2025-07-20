Nesconset man gets a second chance at life with kidney donation

By Sabrina Artusa

Over three months ago, Scott Scannell, who had suffered from polycystic kidney disease for a decade, received a call that changed his life. In a matter of weeks, he would have a new kidney — a second chance at life.

The genetic disease impacted Scannell’s ability to filter toxins from his bloodstream, and as his kidneys continued to deteriorate, he enrolled on the transplant waiting list in 2022. Soon after, it was necessary for him to begin dialysis.

A new lease on life

Karen Scannell, his wife, remembers how her husband, weary from the dialysis, which would occupy around five hours of his day with travel, would “have to come home and lay down.”

“They just feel physically and emotionally worn down after a period of years,” said Dr. Frank Darras, Scott’s kidney transplant surgeon. “So their big hope is a transplant that will improve not only their quality of life, but how long they live.”

Scannell’s plans revolved around the dialysis appointments. “It was tough, it was tough not knowing what was going on,” Scannell said of his time on the waitlist. “But I had to do it for my family and to stay alive.”

While Scannell was traveling three times a week for exhausting dialysis appointments, Ann Marie Hassett, 56, was going about her life as a chemistry teacher at Newfield High School and volunteering as a firefighter with the Coram Fire Department.

Then, while cleaning out her email inbox in January, she saw an email from News 12 containing the segment they did on Scannell’s search for a kidney last Christmas Eve. She quickly made the decision that would soon cause Scannell to tearfully call his wife, letting her know that an “altruistic donor” — a stranger — had come forward.

Hassett said “it had been on [her] radar” to give that way. Reading about Scannell’s struggle, she remembers thinking, “Alright, God, this is it.”

An emotional meeting

Three months later, on July 10, Scannell and Hassett met for the first time at Stony Brook University. Each of their families joined the two as they recognized the bond that would connect them for the rest of their lives.

“I knew what I did,” Hassett said. “But it didn’t feel really real until I saw him.”

“Ann Marie is just an angel. She gave me a second chance at life,” Scannell said.

Scannell was joined by his two daughters and son, who were all willing to donate but showed early signs of having the same disease as their father. Karen Scannell was also unable to donate as she is a different blood type.

The wait before the transplant

Only around 1% of the 27,000 kidney transplants in the U.S. involved an altruistic donor, according to Dr. Adam Kressel. Not many people are willing to donate for a person they hadn’t met. Hassett was steadfast in her decision, but her family was worried. Although “people can live normal lives with one kidney,” as Darras said, Hassett had to undergo a four-hour surgery.

Darras worked with the donor, Hassett, during the surgery, while Kressel operated on Scannell in the adjoining room. Both Scannell and Hassett underwent thorough examinations by various hospital departments before proceeding.

As a father and husband, Scannell was nervous with the surgery, but he said, “The entire transplant team are just wonderful people. . . They made a bad experience a good one.”

Scannell will have checkup appointments with Kressel and Darras periodically for the rest of his life. “[It is] a really close relationship that I get to form with these patients, which is why Stony Brook is special,” said Kressel, who was present on July 10 for the meeting between Scannell and his family and Hassett and hers.

Kressel said the Stony Brook University Hospital waitlist for a kidney transplant contains around 300-400 applicants, and it can take two to five years before an applicant can receive a transplant. At larger institutions, the wait can be up to eight years.

After the surgery

After four weeks of recovery, Scannell returned to working his job as a contractor. Twelve weeks after the surgery, he is celebrating his 62nd birthday and his 32nd marriage anniversary.

“I can tell you now that [Scannell] feels like a million bucks and he has more energy than I do,” Kressel said.

In fact, Scannell is eager to get back to the outdoor activities he was unable to do during his recovery, such as golfing and fishing. He and his family can now travel more as they are not constrained by the dialysis appointments.

In October he and Hassett, a marathon runner, will participate in the Give Life NY 5k walk/run held to raise awareness for organ donation.

We have a new lifelong friend with Ann Marie and her family,” said Karen Scannell. “There is a bond that will always be there.”

For more information see the National Kidney Foundation at: www.kidney.org.