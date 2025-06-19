Neighbors Helping Neighbors community food pantry reopens in Shoreham

On June 7, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner joined community members, volunteers, and local faith leaders to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Food Pantry at St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church in Shoreham.

The event began with a special blessing of the newly renovated space by the Rev. Jenn Pilat, followed by the pantry’s first official “self-shop” session, marking a significant milestone in the church’s mission to combat food insecurity with dignity and compassion, according to a press release.

Councilwoman Bonner presented Rev. Pilat and the St. Anselm’s community with an official Certificate of Congratulations from the Town of Brookhaven, honoring their commitment to service “The re-opening of this pantry represents the best of what can happen when a community comes together to lift each other up,” said Bonner. “This is a space built on generosity, respect, and a shared dedication to ensuring that no one goes hungry.”

The food pantry, located at 4 Woodville Road in the lower parking lot of the church, has been redesigned into a spacious and welcoming “self-shop” model. With new refrigeration and freezer units, the pantry can now offer fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats, and shelf-stable items, giving clients the opportunity to shop for food with greater autonomy.

The transformation was made possible through generous grant funding from Episcopal Ministries of Long Island and the dedicated work of volunteers who collectively contributed over 700 hours annually to keep the pantry running. Lay leaders Michael Solomito, Chuck and Donna LaSalla, Deacon Rich Ohlsen, and the Rev. Jenn Pilat were instrumental in reimagining the space, inspired by visits to other local food pantries.

The pantry serves residents from Shoreham, Wading River, Rocky Point, and Longwood, and currently operates every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.stanselmsofshoreham.org/ or call 631-744-7730.