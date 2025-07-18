Nature Matters: Great Gull Island

By John L. Turner

PART ONE:

With the alarm clock going off at 4:45 a.m., the morning came early, too early for my normal schedule to be honest! But I rose quickly, although creakily, because today was to be something special as shortly I was to pick up Carl Safina, the well-known writer, conservationist, friend, and neighbor and drive east to Orient Point where we’d take a boat ride to visit a most special island off Long Island’s North Fork.

The special island? You might reasonably think Plum Island given the extent to which it has been in the news lately as conservationists have been trying to permanently protect it, but no. Our destination was Great Gull Island (GGI), a 17-acre island owned by the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) a little east of Plum, where each spring and summer tens of thousands of Common and Roseate Terns arrive, court, breed, and raise their young amidst the concrete remains of Fort Michie, a fort built during the Spanish-American War.

Joined by a few dozen other colleagues, we were there to participate in a biennial count to determine the number of nesting Common Terns. You might reasonably question why we were counting terns on an island named after gulls. Well, Michael Harwood in his short but fine book The View from Great Gull explains: “The birds that get the most attention here are the terns. Fisherman call them ‘mackerel gulls’; the terns arrive in the spring at about the same time as the mackerel do, and often when big food fish-such as mackerel, striped bass, and bluefish-are feeding near the surface on schools of baitfish, so will the terns, from above, tipping off the fisherman to where the fishing will be good. It is from the mackerel gulls that Great Gull Island gets its name.”

After a one-half hour ride in which we cruised by the southern side of Plum Island, enjoying the features of this island — the parade grounds, the barracks of Fort Terry, and the bluffs and boulders of the shoreline — we pulled up slowly to the dock at GGI. Island staff were waiting for us, adorned in the traditional GGI outfit — a white, full body Tyvek suit and a soft hat adorned with a flowery sprig on top. Both items of attire were in response to the nesting terns that we were about to count — the Tyvek to deal with the bird poop that was invariably to be deposited on us by the agitated birds and the hat to deflect their aggression in a way that protects my head and their bills.

We quickly put on the necessary attire and walked past the large sign indicating AMNH ownership, soon flushing many nesting ground nesting terns as we made it over to headquarters for instructions on how to properly census the nesting birds. The island was divided into four areas — one for each group which contained five to six individuals. We used Survey 1,2,3 installed on our cell phones to record the data — the number of eggs and the location of the nest. Once the data was added we placed a popsicle stick near the nest to confirm it had been counted and to avoid it being inadvertently counted again. We made good progress and took a break to eat.

At lunch I enjoyed watching a nearby Common Tern land with a sand eel to feed its mate. Surprisingly, the tern didn’t immediately offer it over, as if it was conflicted whether to give the fish over or eat it. After a several second back and forth it offered up the fish which its mate immediately swallowed. Lunch finished, we continued counting and learned later after all the tallies were added had collectively counted 11,172 Common Tern nests!

The number of eggs per nest varied as did their coloration. We found two nests with four eggs, more with three eggs and the most with two. We also found a number of nests with one egg, a sign the adult hadn’t finished yet with egg laying. We also found a number of eggs that were cracked open with the contents eaten, the likely work of Black-Crowned Night-Herons. The eggs were splotched with dark markings on an earth tone background — common in ground nesting birds — with the background color varying from dark tan and brown to olive. What I did not expect to see were a few eggs that were light blue, similar to those laid by Robins!

Disturbingly, during the census participants found five dead adult birds; I came across one — it looked like it was sleeping while incubating its eggs, so her demise will lead to further death as the chicks developing in the incubated eggs will never hatch. Fortunately, there was a toxicologist on the island, concerned about the possibility of avian influenza which is devastating many bird populations around the world and especially sea bird species. She inspected the five and based on preliminary results think the birds starved to death. Having high metabolic rates birds live life on the edge – tie together a few days of inclimate weather in which birds have trouble feeding at a time of year females have much higher caloric demands to produce eggs and you can imagine the challenge.

*See Part II of ‘Great Gull Island’ in next month’s Nature Matters column.

A resident of Setauket, author John L. Turner is a naturalist, conservation co-chair of the Four Harbors Audubon Society, and Conservation Policy Advocate for the Seatuck Environmental Association.