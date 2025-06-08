Multiple people injured in Smithtown two-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured

multiple people, two of them seriously, in Smithtown on June 7.

Thomas Cahill was driving a 2020 Kia Optima northbound on Route 25A when a 2020 Honda CRV,

traveling westbound on River Heights Drive, made a left turn in front of the Kia, which caused the

vehicles to collide at 10:03 p.m.

Cahill, 46, and his passenger Michael Cahill, 9, both of Kings Park, were transported to Good Samaritan

University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

All occupants of the Honda, residents of Middle Village in Queens, NY, were transported to Stony

Brook University Hospital. The driver, Pietro Colombo, 86, suffered minor injuries. The front

passenger, Veto Colombo, 56, was not injured. Two passengers in the back, Maria Colombo, 76, and

Rosalia Colombo, 78, suffered serious injuries. Another passenger in the back, Angela Colombo, 55,

suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to

contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.