Movie Review: The dots don’t connect in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Reviewed by Jeffrey Sanzel

In 1965, Burt Bacharach and Hal David wrote a song that reached number seven on the US Hot 100 (reaching number one in Canada). The song’s best-known lyric lives in our collective cultural memory: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love/It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.”

Perhaps, in 1965, that is what the world needed most. Sixty years later, this may or may not be true. However, what the world does not need now is another Jurassic film. Or, specifically, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a stand-alone sequel to 2022’s disappointing Jurassic World Dominion. The newest entry is the fourth in the World world and the seventh in the overall series. While Dominion attempted to cover new ground, Rebirth revisits much of the material seen in the previous films, but less. In many ways, Rebirth is a pale reboot of the first film, lacking anything that stands out as original, novel, or exciting.

The prologue takes place in 2010. InGen’s laboratory, on the Ile Saint-Hubert, creates transgenic dinosaur mutations. An accident caused by a Snickers wrapper (perhaps the worst product placement in history) releases a deformed tyrannosaur. After brief mayhem, the company shutters the lab.

Fast-forward to 2027. The Earth’s climate can no longer sustain dinosaurs except in areas near the equator, which most closely mimics the climate of the Mesozoic Era. These are forbidden travel zones.

Pharmaceutical giant ParkerGenix discovers that three of the largest surviving dinosaurs could be the key to a revolutionary heart disease medication. Executive Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) recruits mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) to venture to the island to extract blood and tissues from these three creatures. The first is aquatic; the second is a land-dweller; the third is an animal of flight. (Surf, turf, and poultry?) Zora engages her longtime colleague, Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), to lead the crew.

Meanwhile, Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is sailing near the island with his two daughters and the eldest daughter’s boyfriend. Why they are sailing around a restricted and dangerous area is never justified. Of course, they are attacked by a dinosaur, which destroys their ship. Luckily, they are rescued by the expedition. It is not long before that ship is attacked, causing a shipwreck. The two groups separate on the island, both attempting to reach the center, where a village is supposedly still located.

The ensuing journey is painfully predictable, a real problem for a science fiction thriller whose sole reason is surprise. It is easy to guess what will jump out, who will fall down a hill, and who will be the next prehistoric amuse-bouche. Every foreseeable event plays out with a lack of tension. Even Delgado’s daughter adopting a kitten-sized dinosaur ticks a box rather than makes a connection.

Director Gareth Edwards meanders through David Koepp’s screenplay, which seems to have been written by ChatGPT. A string of dinosaur names, various violent encounters, and stock dialogue comprise the two-plus hours.

The villain states, “I’m too smart to die.” The scientist muses, “We don’t rule the earth. We just think we do,” and “Science is for all of us. Not just for some of us.” A character (it does not matter which one) says, “Get what we need and get out.” Another character (see previous parenthetical) says, “Just try not to die.” The occasionally faux pithy comment elicits a token response. Attempts at background and dimension throw in a dead son and a missed mother’s funeral. Then someone gets eaten. The dots don’t connect.

What is most frustrating is the glimpse of a better movie in the first twenty minutes. A few early moments of Dominion addressed the problem of the disenfranchised dinosaurs. It shows them scavenging food from garbage on the side of the road. It was heartbreaking and insightful. Then the film zagged in the expected direction.

In Rebirth, Krebs sits in traffic because a dinosaur escaped from a zoo. The poor animal lies almost inert, enormous yet pathetically small. The world no longer has any interest in these creatures. If only the creators had made that movie instead of offering the lowest common denominator of tears, growls, and chomps. Jurassic Park presented fun, interesting, and unique characters who struggled with issues of responsibility in a situation of ramped-up and rapt intensity. It is a shame that neither of these latter-day films chose a riskier but more rewarding course.

None of the performers is particularly weak. Instead, they are generic. Johansson and Ali appear best because they are great actors and manage to peak above the material. Bailey tries but is given short shrift with the routine doctor who wants to do good. The rest divide into two columns: the good and the meal-worthy.

The CGI is fine, if only meeting expectations. Because the creatures are hybrids and mutations, they look slightly different from previous beasts. (Is it politically incorrect to say that they are some of the ugliest cinematic dinosaurs?)

This Jurassic World is less Rebirth than it is Retread. Worst of all: It is not fun. Ultimately, to paraphrase Mr. David, the world does not need Jurassic World Rebirth—not just for some but for anyone.

Rated PG-13, the film is now playing in local theaters.