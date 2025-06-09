Movie director Joe Pamarico to be honored at LIMEHOF June 21

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will host a screening of a short comedy, drama, and thriller film block by West Babylon director Joe Pomarico on Saturday, June 21st at 1 p.m. at LIMEHOF’s museum, located at 97 Main Street, in Stony Brook, NY. This event is part of LIMEHOF’s Monthly Local Filmmakers Series, which places the spotlight on Long Island-based movie directors and their films.

”I am deeply honored to be a part of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s local filmmaker series,” said Pomarico. “Having my films shown here is not only personally meaningful, but also a powerful way to shine a light on the incredible talent of Long Island filmmakers. It’s incredibly challenging to get the right people to recognize my films—especially as an independent filmmaker working with limited resources and without the backing that many others have. The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a respected platform that amplifies the voices of underrepresented filmmakers, and brings our work to a wider, more influential audience.”

The film block will feature Pomarico’s latest TV pilot, “Roach the Coach” (with equipment provided by Canon), starring Ronkonkoma comedian Chris Roach and Jeni Pomper. This film is about a veteran professional standup comedian who takes an aspiring young comic under his wing and mentors her into becoming the entertainer of her dreams. The block will also include Pomarico’s short films, “Soldiers Love to Come Home” (2008), “Gus” (2010), “My Butterfly” (2011), “This is Love” (2013), “Jiggle the Handle” (2022), “Hairbreadth Escape” (2023), and “Feline Abduction” (2023), among other selections.

The film series is sponsored by Rob Eberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events. There will be a Q&A with Pomarico following the screening, emceed by LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham.

“The LIMEHOF Local Filmmakers Series is a celebration of the incredible filmmaking talent emerging from our region,” said Needham. “Each month, we showcase the creativity, passion, and dedication of local filmmakers, providing them with a platform to share their work and connect with audiences who appreciate the power of storytelling. This series is an important part of our mission to support the arts and highlight Long Island’s impact on the entertainment industry.”

LIMEHOF welcomes nominations of local film directors and movies for consideration to feature in the series. For more information, contact LIMEHOF at[email protected] .

About Director, Writer, Editor, Producer, Actor, and Painter Joe Pomarico

Joe Pomarico is a filmmaker best known for his intense films that capture and magnify the little moments in life that many of us would take for granted or pass without notice. Expanding on these moments draws out the hidden connections between Mr. Pomarico’s characters and exposes his audience to subtle emotions of a world that otherwise would end up on the cutting-room floor in the hands of another filmmaker. Whether it’s a pair of eyes bordering on seduction or an awkward handshake, Mr. Pomarico has an appreciation for all levels of human interactions, and his appreciation resounds loudly in his films. He can manipulate the tiny gray lines of emotions to such a wonderful extent that the natural conversation and action between characters lead to great thrills for his audience.

Mr. Pomarico does not only have a talent for filmmaking, but he is also a gifted painter. At an early age, Mr. Pomarico demonstrated an ability to capture on canvas composition, depth, and perception in his paintings. His closest friend, mentor, and grandfather— Augustus Massaro—noticed this gift in the young Pomarico when he was seven years old and nurtured it. Through his grandfather, Mr. Pomarico learned to blend colors and shapes with paint and to subtly transform a blank canvas into a landscape of his imagination.

Later, his grandfather introduced Mr. Pomarico to the world of film and filmmaking, and it did not take long for this gifted student to realize his calling. With the skills that were bestowed on him and the knowledge he was taught, Mr. Pomarico developed strong skills for directing films. With his close attention to detail that he acquired from the painting of landscapes, and years of studying thousands of films, Mr. Pomarico has matured into an excellent storyteller and is poised to be a great feature film director as well as an Oscar-winning contender.

In addition to creating his own films, Pomarico worked as an assistant to Spike Lee. His experiences have proven invaluable on every project he takes on, regardless of budget, whether it’s a microbudget indie film or a Hollywood production. Joe Pomarico and his wife Christine James Walker have been producing partners for over a decade, collaborating on numerous projects including Jiggle the Handle and the feature film Mentally Apart, both currently streaming on Amazon. Her latest work was acting alongside the late, great Treat Williams in his final role in FEUD: Capote vs The Swans directed by Oscar nominated director Gus Van Sant.

Pomarico’s next venture, a short film titled Darling of Pearl, is currently fundraising on Kickstarter. DARLING OF PEARL tells the heartfelt story of a young black man and a young white woman who fall deeply in love during the racially charged late 1960s after his return home from the Vietnam war. The narrative unfolds across time, with sentimental transitions between their youthful years and his elderly time, where he reflects on their love while being patiently hopeful for a sign from his soul mate.

Director Joe Pomarico’s Film Block

Soldiers Love to Come Home (2008) Synopsis: A veteran surprises his beloved wife after his time in war. (Shot in Dix Hills.)

Roach the Coach (TV pilot) (2025) Film equipment provided by Canon.

Synopsis: A veteran professional standup comedian (Chris Roach) takes an aspiring young comic (Jeni Pomper) under his wing and mentors her into becoming the entertainer of her dreams. (Shot in Levittown’s “Governors Comedy Club” and Dix Hills.)

Feline Abduction (2023) Synopsis: Jean is on a hunt for the person responsible of her pussycat Puffin’s death in this “Naked Gun”-inspired slapstick comedy. This entry was made for a 48-hour film contest and with no budget. (Shot in Lindenhurst and West Babylon.)

Doritos Commercial: “Crash the Superbowl Contest: Belt Something Out” (2024) Made with no crew and no budget. (Shot in Ronkonkoma.)

AMC FearFest ’08: “Joe Pomarico’s Greatest Fear” (2008) FearFest ’08 film contest hosted by the AMC Channel. Judged by Rob Zombie, this film came in second place. (Shot in Dix Hills.)

Jiggle the Handle (2022) Synopsis: When two adult siblings reunite due to unfortunate events, they are pressured into welcoming a Mob-connected roommate. This passion project was filmed with no crew and no budget. (Shot in Ronkonkoma, West Babylon, Babylon Beaches, and Pennsylvania.)

Hairbreadth Escape (2023) Synopsis: A widow makes contact with her deceased husband from a parallel universe. This entry was for a 48-hour film contest. It was filmed with no budget. (Shot in East Meadow.)

This is Love (2013) Synopsis: This is an experimental story within a dance. An emotionally intense, cultivating dance with a twist ending, this film combines the performance of a tango crossed with a ballet. “Spaghetti Western” music sets the ambient tone of the piece. A proposal is set for the beautiful Gisela, a wounded angel with a heart of gold. She needs to make her final decision whether to stay with the man she so desperately loves or end their ties indefinitely—even if that means taking drastic measures. Inspired by Maestro Ennio Morricone. (Shot in East Setauket.)

Gus (2010): Synopsis: Seen through the eyes of director Joe Pomarico, this film tells a story of how art influences and increases the bond between grandfather and grandson. (Shot in Syosset.)

My Butterfly (2011) Synopsis: A tragic love story, inspired by the music and times of Maria Callas, this 1950s period piece plays like an opera. Jack, a handsome young man, meets Maria, a beautiful writer. The two develop a relationship that parallels the intensity of the accompanying soundtrack of arias (most of which are sung by Maria Callas). The situation is complicated when their relationship is challenged by a highly intense, powerful, and stunning young woman, Eve, who appears on the scene. (Shot in Sands Point, Village Club of Sands Point, and Port Washington.)

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.