Beautiful 5 Br 1 1/2 Bath Colonial Large Eik With Granite Counter Tops and SS Appliances FLR/Den FDR Hard wood FLs 2 x 6 Construction 200 Amp Service 2 Zone Heat 8 Zone Sprinklers Fully Fenced IGP with 1 Year old Liner 1 Car Garage.

$649,999 | Web#3445024

For more information click here