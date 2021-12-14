Mount Sinai High School’s 23 years of magic EducationVillage Beacon Record by TBR Staff - December 14, 2021 0 41 Photo from John Wilson By John Wilson Mount Sinai High School’s SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and Holiday Magic combined for their 23rd year as a team devoted to making the holidays magical for children across Suffolk County. Photo from John Wilson Holiday Magic, headed by Charlie “Santa” Russo, is a nonprofit organization that dedicates itself to making the holidays special for less fortunate children and their families. On Friday, Dec. 3, with 50 Santa lists in hand and $3,500 in cash from Holiday Magic, the SADD students descended on Walmart and the Smith Haven Mall in search of the requested gifts. With the help of a donated truck from RTI Trucking, the gifts were delivered to the North Pole for wrapping. As always, SADD’s goal was to show these children that the community does care, which in the future will hopefully prevent them from making “destructive decisions.” Making this year’s shopping event even more special was that Mount Sinai High SADD presented Holiday Magic with a check for $7,000 from the proceeds of the 2021 Turkey Trot. It was simply magic! Those interested in donating to Holiday Magic can do so at holidaymagicli.org. John Wilson is a teacher at Mount Sinai High School and the advisor for Students Against Destructive Decisions.